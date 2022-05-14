Françoise M., Artisans du monde Valence

Françoise, elle a grandi dans un milieu où l’autre avait toute sa place, ce qui a fait germer chez elle très tôt cette envie de faire vivre la solidarité internationale. Aujourd’hui, elle est une des doyennes du mouvements Artisans du Monde. Depuis bientôt 40 ans, cette femme a l’énergie communicative s’engage sans relâche au sein d’Artisans du Monde Valence, l’association qu’elle a cofondé en 1986 avec des amies. Découvrez son récit d'engagement !

