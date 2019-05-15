Remarkable Women: A hidden history

Space Boffin Sue Nelson interviews two remarkable women for this podcast: Hidden Figure Christine Darden and Mercury 13 legend and astronaut wannabe, Wally Funk. Darden, who featured in the book Hidden Figures, worked at NASA for 40 years as a mathematician, computer programmer and sonic boom expert. Sue's book, Wally Funk's Race for Space, is out in paperback in June. To celebrate its release, we learn more about Funk as she reveals her incredible history and the continued drive to get into space through mementoes at her home in Texas - featuring walk on parts from Eileen Collins, Valentina Tereshkova and Osama Bin Laden