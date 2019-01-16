Flying Hotdogs

Mice and flying hotdogs on the podcast as we report from NASA on how to save Apollo's famous mission control and discuss China's landing on the far side of the Moon. Space Boffins Sue Nelson and Richard Hollingham are in Milton Keynes where they are joined by Dave Rothery, professor of planetary geosciences at the Open University. Richard hits the jackpot, however, with a tour of a threatened, nicotine stained national historic monument - the iconic mission control at NASA Johnson Space Centre in Houston. Historic preservation officer Sandra Tetley is his guide and reveals how mission control's pneumatic tubes weren't always used for messages