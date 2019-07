Episode Details

Apollo 11 Special (Part 2) This is a Space Boffins podcast to blow your minds. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Moon landings, it features the only woman in launch control for Apollo 11, JoAnn Morgan, talking about her work as an instrumentation controller and coping with sexism on the job. Former Apollo engineer David Baker joins Richard Hollingham and Sue Nelson in the British Interplanetary Society library with contributions from Apollo propulsion engineer John Tribe and former NASA Johnson Space Centre head, George Abbey. It also features David Fairhead, director of the new Armstrong movie, and a sneak preview of a fantastic new audio series The Space Race, featuring former Star Trek captain Kate Mulgrew and co-produced by Boffin Media and B7 Media for Audible. It's an Apollo 11 feast.