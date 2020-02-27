Introducing: So, I Quit My Day Job

From WHIMN.com.au. A podcast that travels the bumpy road to achieving your dreams and speaks to those who have successfully made the leap. Have you ever wanted to quit your day job and follow your dream career? Cathrine Mahoney did it. It wasn't easy, but she gave up a cushy job as a celebrity publicist and decided to try and make it as an author. But she's going to need some help! Every week Cathrine will be speaking to a different person who has quit their jobs and followed their heart and getting their advice.

From overcoming doubt, to coping with rejection – Cathrine will cover it all. 

