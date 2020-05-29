80 years ago, ships were gathering in Kent to begin the rescue of the British Expeditionary Force. Britain faced the prospect of the worst defeat in British military history and the loss of her entire military forces in Western Europe. Churchill called it "a colossal military disaster", admitting "the whole root and core and brain of the British Army" seemed to perish. The subsequent evacuation is one of the most famous stories to emerge from the Second World War. Joshua Levine worked as the Historical Advisor for Christopher Nolan’s epic adventure movie set during the Dunkirk evacuation, and he joined me on the podcast to explain what really happened at the "Miracle of Dunkirk".





