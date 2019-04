Will a comet crash into Earth?

Chris Smith from The Naked Scientists takes on YOUR questions with Eusebius McKasier... Why do my nails hurt after I remove nail polish? What does GI mean? Do black holes stop the universe expanding? How are flight routes planned? Will a comet crash into Earth? Why do I get electric shocks from my car? Plus, the first ever image of a black hole!

