Why do men have nipples?

Chris Smith from The Naked Scientists takes on YOUR questions with Eusebius McKasier from 702 Cape Talk. Why is the sun's halo hotter than its surface? Why do ice cubes crack when you add water? Why do men have nipples? How do noise-cancelling headphones work? Can you implant genes to become immune to HIV? Can batteries prevent power cuts in South Africa? Plus we say Hello Tomorrow! Chris explains the latest and greatest technology showcased at a recent conference in Paris.

