What causes cyclones?

Chris Smith from The Naked Scientists takes on YOUR questions with Eusebius McKasier from Talk Radio. Is the Earth flat? Does cannabis have a healing effect? Can stem cells repair skin overgrowths? What causes cylones? Why can I hear sounds when my head is against a pillow? Why do stars look stationary from Earth? Can stem cells repair eye conditions? Plus the news story that kicked off all the stem cell questions; the new technique that repairs wounds faster.



