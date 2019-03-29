Could we live on Mars?

Chris Smith takes on YOUR questions in a bumper edition of Ask! The Naked Scientists. How long do dreams last? How did Einstein measure the speed of light? Could we live on Mars? What is sleep paralysis? Could an asteroid hit and travel underground? What is a sonic boom? Can you change your subconscious? Could a falling bullet injure you? How does carbon harm our environment? Could we have wireless electricity? Why did the continents break apart? Plus, how plants can still function with less water.

For more podcasts by The Naked Scientists, head to nakedscientists.com/podcasts. PLUS, you can follow the show on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook; @nakedscientists.