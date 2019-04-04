Can computers develop consciousness?

Chris Smith from The Naked Scientists takes on YOUR questions with Eusebius McKasier from Talk Radio 702. Can we use energy from nuclear fusion yet? Is the water in our atmosphere the same as in a river? Can computers develop consciousness? Why do some people think the Earth is flat? Why are clouds different colours? Why is a plane's black box indestructible? Why do hot baths make me dizzy? Plus scientists strap cameras on to Great White Sharks to keep them safe!

