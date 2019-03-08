Are horseshoes unlucky in a thunderstorm?

Chris Smith from The Naked Scientists takes on YOUR questions. What would happen if a horse with metal shoes on was struck by lightning? How was DNA code devised? Could electricity go wireless? How much calcium is in a cup of tea? Why can slime change colour with heat? Is second hand smoke from e-cigarettes harmful? Does NASA still have contact with Voyager? How can goats climb mountain sides? Plus, the new wireless technology allowing more cuddles for premature babies.

